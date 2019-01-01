BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Song to the Moon from Rusalka

Antonín Dvořák & Yvonne Kenny & Melbourne Symphony Orchestra & Vladimir Kamirski
COMPOSER: Antonín Dvořák
SINGER: Yvonne Kenny
ORCHESTRA: Melbourne Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vladimir Kamirski

More from this artist

Antonín Dvořák Antonín Dvořák
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from