BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Caprice No 24 arr Goodman

Nicolò Paganini & Julian Bliss & Lloyd "Skip" Martin & Benny Goodman & The Julian Bliss Septet
COMPOSER: Nicolò Paganini
PERFORMER: Julian Bliss
MUSIC ARRANGER: Lloyd "Skip" Martin Benny Goodman
ENSEMBLE: The Julian Bliss Septet

More from this artist

Nicolò Paganini Nicolò Paganini
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from