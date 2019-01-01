BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Don Quixote - His tilting windmills; Sancho Panza being tossed in a blanket; the gallop of Rosinante and Sancho Panza's Donkey; Don Quixote's Repose (feat. Rudolf Baumgartner)

Lucerne Festival Strings & Rudolf Baumgartner & Georg Philipp Telemann
PERFORMER: Lucerne Festival Strings
FEATURED ARTIST: Rudolf Baumgartner
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann

Lucerne Festival Strings
