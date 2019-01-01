BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Funeral Ikos (The Greek funeral sentences) for chorus

John Tavener & Norwegian Soloists' Choir & Grete Helgerod
COMPOSER: John Tavener
CHOIR: Norwegian Soloists' Choir
CONDUCTOR: Grete Helgerod

More from this artist

John Tavener John Tavener
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from