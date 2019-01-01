BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Herzgewachse Op.20 for high soprano, celesta, harp & harmonium (feat. Christine Schäfer)

Ensemble intercontemporain & Pierre Boulez & Christine Schäfer & Arnold Schoenberg
PERFORMER: Ensemble intercontemporain
COMPOSER: Pierre Boulez Arnold Schoenberg
FEATURED ARTIST: Christine Schäfer

