Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417 (3rd mvt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Alessio Allegrini & Orchestra Mozart & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
PERFORMER: Alessio Allegrini
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra Mozart
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

