BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Cello Concerto No 1 in E flat major, Op 107 (1st mvt)

Dmitri Shostakovich & Johannes Moser & WDR Symphony Orchestra Koln & Pietari Inkinen
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
PERFORMER: Johannes Moser
ORCHESTRA: WDR Symphony Orchestra Koln
CONDUCTOR: Pietari Inkinen

More from this artist

Dmitri Shostakovich Dmitri Shostakovich
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from