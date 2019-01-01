BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Sea Hawk (Main title; Reunion; Finale)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold & National Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Gerhardt
COMPOSER: Erich Wolfgang Korngold
ORCHESTRA: National Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Gerhardt

More from this artist

Erich Wolfgang Korngold Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from