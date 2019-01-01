BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Mazurek in E minor, Op 49, arr for violin and orchestra

Antonín Dvořák & Anne‐Sophie Mutter & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Manfred Honeck
COMPOSER: Antonín Dvořák
PERFORMER: Anne‐Sophie Mutter
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Manfred Honeck

More from this artist

Antonín Dvořák Antonín Dvořák
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from