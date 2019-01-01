BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sea Drift for baritone, chorus and orchestra

BBC Symphony Chorus & Mark Elder & BBC Symphony Orchestra & Bryn Terfel & Frederick Delius
CHOIR: BBC Symphony Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Mark Elder
ORCHESTRA: BBC Symphony Orchestra
SINGER: Bryn Terfel
COMPOSER: Frederick Delius

