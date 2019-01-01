BBC Music is changing. Find out more

"Thy hand Belinda…When I am laid in earth" (Dido and Aeneas)

Henry Purcell & Anna Prohaska & Il Giardino Armonico & Giovanni Antonini
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
PERFORMER: Anna Prohaska
ORCHESTRA: Il Giardino Armonico
CONDUCTOR: Giovanni Antonini

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from