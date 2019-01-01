BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Solomon - oratorio

George Frideric Handel & Andreas Scholl & Inger Dam-Jensen & Gabrieli Consort & Players
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: Andreas Scholl Inger Dam-Jensen Gabrieli Consort & Players

More from this artist

George Frideric Handel George Frideric Handel
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from