BBC Music is changing. Find out more

'Segne den, der dich verflucht' from Cantata 'Wer sich rachet', TWV 1:1600

Georg Philipp Telemann
COMPOSER: Georg Philipp Telemann

More from this artist

Georg Philipp Telemann Georg Philipp Telemann
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from