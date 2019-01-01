BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Aria: Un'aura amorosa from Cosi fan tutte (K.588) Act 1

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Michael Schade & Canadian Opera Company Orchestra & Richard Bradshaw
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Michael Schade
ORCHESTRA: Canadian Opera Company Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Richard Bradshaw

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
