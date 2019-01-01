BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Fuga a tre soggetti, unfinished)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Giuseppe Verdi Orchestra of Milan & Riccardo Chailly
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
ORCHESTRA: Giuseppe Verdi Orchestra of Milan
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Chailly

More from this artist

Johann Sebastian Bach Johann Sebastian Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from