Concerto for violin and orchestra in C major (Op.48)

Dmitri Kabalevsky & Moshe Hammer & Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra & Kazuhiro Koizumi
COMPOSER: Dmitri Kabalevsky
PERFORMER: Moshe Hammer
ORCHESTRA: Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Kazuhiro Koizumi

