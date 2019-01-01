BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Stabat mater dolorosa (Stabat mater in F minor)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi & Julia Lezhneva & Philippe Jaroussky & I Barocchisti & Diego Fasolis
COMPOSER: Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
SINGER: Julia Lezhneva Philippe Jaroussky
ORCHESTRA: I Barocchisti
CONDUCTOR: Diego Fasolis

More from this artist

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from