BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sonatae tam aris quam aulis servientes (Sonata VII)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber & Andreas Lacker & Herbert Walser & Clemencic Consort & René Clemencic
COMPOSER: Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
PERFORMER: Andreas Lacker Herbert Walser
ENSEMBLE: Clemencic Consort
DIRECTOR: René Clemencic

More from this artist

Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from