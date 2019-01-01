BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Suite in D major, HWV 341, 'Water Piece' (March)

George Frideric Handel & John Wallace & Michael Bochmann & The Wallace Collection & Edward Barham
COMPOSER: George Frideric Handel
PERFORMER: John Wallace Michael Bochmann
ENSEMBLE: The Wallace Collection English String Orchestra
SINGER: Edward Barham
CHOIR: Leeds Festival Chorus
CONDUCTOR: William Boughton

George Frideric Handel
