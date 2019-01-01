BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto no. 1 in A minor Op.77 for violin and orchestra (feat. BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Donald Runnicles)

James Ehnes & Dmitri Shostakovich & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Donald Runnicles
PERFORMER: James Ehnes
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
FEATURED ARTIST: BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra Donald Runnicles

