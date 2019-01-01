BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Au cimetière; L'île inconnue (Les nuits d'été) (feat. Philippe Herreweghe & Orchestre des Champs‐Élysées)

Brigitte Balleys & Hector Berlioz & Philippe Herreweghe & Orchestre des Champs‐Élysées
PERFORMER: Brigitte Balleys
COMPOSER: Hector Berlioz
FEATURED ARTIST: Philippe Herreweghe Orchestre des Champs‐Élysées

More from this artist

Brigitte Balleys Brigitte Balleys
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from