BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Rondo alla Polacca in E major, (Op.13) (C.1820-24)

Karol Józef Lipinski & Albrecht Breuninger & Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Wojciech Rajski
COMPOSER: Karol Józef Lipinski
PERFORMER: Albrecht Breuninger
ORCHESTRA: Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Wojciech Rajski

More from this artist

Karol Józef Lipinski Karol Józef Lipinski
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from