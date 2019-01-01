BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Concerto for cello and orchestra in D major (H.7b.2)

Joseph Haydn & Alexandra Gutu & Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra & Radu Zvoriszeanu
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn
PERFORMER: Alexandra Gutu
ORCHESTRA: Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Radu Zvoriszeanu

