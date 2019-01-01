BBC Music is changing. Find out more

"La Marseillaise" (feat. Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim)

Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle & Hector Berlioz & Chicago Symphony Orchestra & Daniel Barenboim
PERFORMER: Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
COMPOSER: Hector Berlioz
FEATURED ARTIST: Chicago Symphony Orchestra Daniel Barenboim

More from this artist

Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from