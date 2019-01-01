BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056 (1st mvt) (feat. Murray Perahia & Academy of St Martin in the Fields)

Johann Sebastian Bach & Murray Perahia & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
COMPOSER: Johann Sebastian Bach
FEATURED ARTIST: Murray Perahia Academy of St Martin in the Fields

