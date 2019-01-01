BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Sonata-Poem for violin and symphony orchestra

Alexander Raychev & Boyan Lechev & Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra & Vassil Stevanov
COMPOSER: Alexander Raychev
PERFORMER: Boyan Lechev
ORCHESTRA: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Vassil Stevanov
