BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trumpet Concerto in D major

Giuseppe Torelli & Niklas Eklund & Wasa Baroque Ensemble & Gabriel Bania & Edward H. Tarr
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Torelli
PERFORMER: Niklas Eklund
ENSEMBLE: Wasa Baroque Ensemble
DIRECTOR: Gabriel Bania Edward H. Tarr

More from this artist

Giuseppe Torelli Giuseppe Torelli
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from