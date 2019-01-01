BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Après un Rêve (op 7/1); Sylvie (op 6/3);Clair de lune (op 46/2); Nell (op 18/1)

Gabriel Faure, Paul de Choudens & Paul Verlaine & Charles Leconte de Lisle
