Irish Rhapsody No 4, 'The Fisherman of Loch Neagh and what he saw' (feat. Vernon Handley)

Ulster Orchestra & Vernon Handley & Charles Villiers Stanford
PERFORMER: Ulster Orchestra
FEATURED ARTIST: Vernon Handley
COMPOSER: Charles Villiers Stanford

