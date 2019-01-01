BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Castor et Pollux (Overture)

Jean‐Philippe Rameau & Frans Brüggen & Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Frans Brüggen
COMPOSER: Jean‐Philippe Rameau
MUSIC ARRANGER: Frans Brüggen
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century
CONDUCTOR: Frans Brüggen

