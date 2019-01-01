BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)

George Butterworth & Roger Vignoles & Christopher Maltman
COMPOSER: George Butterworth
PERFORMER: Roger Vignoles
SINGER: Christopher Maltman

