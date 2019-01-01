BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Skocna (Dance of the Comedians), from The Bartered Bride

Bedrich Smetana & Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra & Libor Pešek
COMPOSER: Bedrich Smetana
ORCHESTRA: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Libor Pešek

Bedrich Smetana
