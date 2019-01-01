BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Trio for flute, oboe and bassoon, Op 45 no 1

Giuseppe Maria Cambini & Vladislav Brunner jr. & Josef Hanusovsky & Jozef Martinkovic
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Maria Cambini
PERFORMER: Vladislav Brunner jr. Josef Hanusovsky Jozef Martinkovic

