Danse macabre, Op 40

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Kyung-wha Chung & Charles Dutoit & Philharmonia Orchestra
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Kyung-wha Chung
CONDUCTOR: Charles Dutoit
ORCHESTRA: Philharmonia Orchestra

More from this artist

Camille Saint‐Saëns Camille Saint‐Saëns
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from