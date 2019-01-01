Recitativo Qual tumulto d'idee m'eccita in seno  Recitativo Ho vinto from Act 3 of Armida Hob. XXVIII: 12 (feat. Oliver Widmer, Cecilia Bartoli, Christoph Prégardien, Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Concentus Musicus Wien & Scot Weir)

Patricia Petibon & Oliver Widmer & Cecilia Bartoli & Christoph Prégardien & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
PERFORMER: Patricia Petibon
FEATURED ARTIST: Oliver Widmer Cecilia Bartoli Christoph Prégardien Nikolaus Harnoncourt Concentus Musicus Wien Scot Weir
COMPOSER: Joseph Haydn

