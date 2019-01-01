Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Orfeo ed Euridice)

Neville Marriner & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Christoph Willibald Gluck
CONDUCTOR: Neville Marriner
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
COMPOSER: Christoph Willibald Gluck

Christoph Willibald Gluck
