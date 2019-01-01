The Fairy Queen (Act 4: Symphony)

Henry Purcell & John Wallace & English String Orchestra & William Boughton
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
PERFORMER: John Wallace
ENSEMBLE: English String Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: William Boughton

Henry Purcell
