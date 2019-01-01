Vesperae solennes de confessore (K.339), Laudate Dominum

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Academy of St Martin in the Fields & Elin Manahan Thomas & Harry Christophers & The Sixteen
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
ORCHESTRA: Academy of St Martin in the Fields
SINGER: Elin Manahan Thomas
CONDUCTOR: Harry Christophers
CHOIR: The Sixteen

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from