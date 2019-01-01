Ritirata notturna di Madrid (after Boccherini)

Luciano Berio & Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi & Riccardo Chailly
COMPOSER: Luciano Berio
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano Giuseppe Verdi
CONDUCTOR: Riccardo Chailly

Luciano Berio
