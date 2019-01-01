Wake Me Up
Added 27 times this week
Chart position
More from this artist
Playlists featuring this track
Radio 2 Playlist: Wednesday Workout - 27th December 2017
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks…
Updated 379 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2
Radio 2 Playlist: Wednesday Workout - 15th November 2017
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks. Listen to more playlists from Radio 2
Get going with Radio 2's playlist of music to get a sweat on to, our selection of high-energy tracks…
Updated 421 days ago
|
BBC Radio 2