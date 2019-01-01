Act 4, Duet: O lass es ruhn, dein Aug, auf mir! - Genoveva, op.81 (feat. Chamber Orchestra of Europe, Nikolaus Harnoncourt & Ruth Ziesak)

Oliver Widmer & Robert Schumann & Chamber Orchestra of Europe & Nikolaus Harnoncourt & Ruth Ziesak
PERFORMER: Oliver Widmer
COMPOSER: Robert Schumann
FEATURED ARTIST: Chamber Orchestra of Europe Nikolaus Harnoncourt Ruth Ziesak

