Voi, che sapete from The Marriage of Figaro (feat. Nikolaus Harnoncourt)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Nikolaus Harnoncourt
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
FEATURED ARTIST: Nikolaus Harnoncourt

More from this artist

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from