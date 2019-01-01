Noches en los jardines de Espana [Nights in the Gardens of Spain]

Manuel de Falla & Philip Pavlov & Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra & Ivan Marinov
COMPOSER: Manuel de Falla
PERFORMER: Philip Pavlov
ORCHESTRA: Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Ivan Marinov

More from this artist

Manuel de Falla Manuel de Falla
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from