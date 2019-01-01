En sommerafton (A summer Evening) from 'Om vinterkvall' (Of a Winter's Eve)

Adolf Fredrik Lindblad & Eric Ericson & Radiokören & Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
COMPOSER: Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
CONDUCTOR: Eric Ericson
ENSEMBLE: Radiokören
LYRICIST: Adolf Fredrik Lindblad

More from this artist

Adolf Fredrik Lindblad Adolf Fredrik Lindblad
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from