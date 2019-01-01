Cortège de Bacchus (Sylvia)

Léo Delibes & New Philharmonic Orchestra & Charles Mackerras
COMPOSER: Léo Delibes
ORCHESTRA: New Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Charles Mackerras

Léo Delibes
