Das Rosenband, Op.36 No.1

Richard Strauss & Christine Schäfer & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Richard Strauss
SINGER: Christine Schäfer
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

More from this artist

Richard Strauss Richard Strauss
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from