BBC Music is changing. Find out more

The Death of Minnehaha Op.30`2 - part 2 of Scenes from 'Hiawatha'

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
COMPOSER: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

More from this artist

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Samuel Coleridge-Taylor
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from