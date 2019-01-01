BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Mazurka in A major, Op.9 no.3 (from 'Danses Polonaises')- encore

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
PERFORMER: Ignacy Jan Paderewski

More from this artist

Ignacy Jan Paderewski Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from