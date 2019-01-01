BBC Music is changing. Find out more

Symphony no.4 in A, Op.90 ('Italian')

Berlin Philharmonic & Felix Mendelssohn & Lorin Maazel
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
CONDUCTOR: Lorin Maazel

More from this artist

Felix Mendelssohn Felix Mendelssohn
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from