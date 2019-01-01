BBC Music is changing. Find out more

5 Bagatelles Op.23 for clarinet and piano; No 1. Prelude (feat. John Bradbury)

Gerald Finzi & John Bradbury
COMPOSER: Gerald Finzi
FEATURED ARTIST: John Bradbury

Gerald Finzi
